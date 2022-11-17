Daljeet Kaur Passes Away: Mika Singh Mourns Punjabi Actress’ Demise: ‘She left us with her beautiful memories’

Mika Singh Pays A Tribute To Daljeet Kaur

Mika Singh, who is quite active on the micro-blogging site Twitter, shared a throwback pic of Daljeet Kaur from her younger days. In the caption, Mika wrote, "The beautiful Actress, Legend of Punjab #Daljeetkaur has sadly left us with her beautiful memories. May god bless her soul and she rest in eternal peace".

Ashok Mastie Mourns Daljeet Kaur’s Demise

Apart from Mika Singh, renowned Punjabi singer Ashok Mastie also remembered the late actress. He tweeted, "Punjabi cinema ki mahaaan adakaara #daljeetkaur passed away. Rest in peace".

Daljeet Kaur Shared Screen Space With Govinda and Sanjay Dutt

Daljeet Kaur has been a part of several Bollywood and Punjabi movies. Also known as the Hema Malini of the Punjabi film industry, she was seen sharing the screen with Govinda and Sanjay Dutt in the 2003 release Ek Aur Ek Gyarah. She was paired with Jackie Shroff.

Daljeet Kaur’s hiatus and comeback to films

Daljeet was seen in movies like Harbhajan Mann starrer Jee Aayan Nu, Putt Jatta De, Mamla Gadbad Hai, Ki Banu Duniya Da, Sarpanch etc. Though she took a break post the demise of her husband Harminder Singh Deol in a road accident. Daljeet was seen playing the role of Gippy Grewal's mother in Singh vs Kaur.

Daljeet Kaur Was A National Level Athlete

Apart from being a popular actress who had won hearts with her acting prowess, Daljeet Kaur has also been a popular athlete. She has been a national level Hockey and Kabaddi player.