Daniel Weber Slams Trolls Who Bashed Sunny Leone For Not Holding Daughter Nisha's Hand In Public

Sunny Leone recently found herself at the receiving end of trolls who slammed her for not holding her daughter's hand in public. It all began when a video shot by paparazzi went viral on social media in which the Raees actress is seen walking down the stairs with her three children- Nisha, Noah, and Asher.

In the video, Sunny is seen holding her two kids Noah and Asher while Nisha is seen getting down the stairs on her own. This didn't go down well with a section of netizens who alleged that Nisha isn't treated well in the family. They claimed that Sunny wasn't paying attention to Nisha since she was a adopted kid.

Sunny Leone Recalls Heartbreaking Experience With Surrogacy; 'We Did IVF & The Girls Did Not Turn Into Babies'

Finally, Sunny's husband Daniel Weber came out in his wife's defence in an interaction with a leading news portal. While speaking with Bollywoodlife.com, he lashed out at the trolls and the judgement around his and Sunny's parenting. He called the nasty comments 'absurd' and dismissed claims that Nisha isn't treated well by the family.

Daniel said, "Oh my god, this is absurd, I don't even want to talk about it. I really don't care about what people think." He also explained why Sunny was holding their son's hand and not Nisha's and continued, "My sons are three years old and they run around as wild animals do in the park, while my daughter is 6 and she knows how to walk."

Sunny Leone Recalls How A Nasty Interview With Journalist Jolted Her; 'These People Hated Me For Years'

He further added, "She is the princess of my house. It's absurd that people have such thinking," he said. Daniel told the portal that they love Nisha immensely, and don't need to justify to the world how much they love their children.

Earlier in one of her interviews, Sunny had talked about how Nisha had chose them and said, "The moment we got the picture (of Nisha); I was so excited, happy, emotional and [experienced] so many different feelings. We literally had three weeks to finalise everything. Usually, people get nine months to prepare."