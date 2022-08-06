darlings-full-movie-leaked-online-for-free-download

Alia Bhatt-starrer Darlings featuring Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew in the lead roles, has finally released on Netflix today (August 5, 2022). And unfortunately, the film's pirated version is already available on several websites for free download. Yes, you read it right! Darlings full movie has been leaked online by notorious websites and we wonder if it will affect the number of viewers on Netflix.

Directed by Jasmeet K Reen, the film revolves around domestic violence and the bond of a mother-daughter duo, played by Alia and Shefali.

Meanwhile, here is what netizens have to say about Darlings...

Anmol Jamwal took to Twitter to share his opinion on the film and wrote, "#Darlings is subtle in its comedy & layered in its messaging! No it does not mock victims of domestic abuse! The mother daughter duo of #AliaBhatt & #ShefaliShah are exceptional but the standout is the sadistic & evil #VijayVarma 🔥Parveez Sheikh & Jasmeet K. Reen WRITING 👏."

Senior film critic Subhash K Jha tweeted, "#Netflix's #Darlings gives us a promising new director Jasmeet Reen and yet another delightful performance by @aliaa08. Then there is the human dynamite @ShefaliShah_ . Put this one as a must on your weekend watch."

"Manifest a pertinent message on domestic violence by fusing humor & thrill in the narrative but screenplay gets stretched towards last 40 mins with unconvincing series of events. Absence of Smart writing & powerful climax makes darlings an average watch," tweeted trade analyst Sumit Kadel on Twitter.

He further lauded the performances of Alia, Vijay and Shefali and wrote, "On performance front #AliaBhatt is brilliant, her emotional outburst scenes are phenomenal.. Vijay Verma & Shefali shah did a splendid job.. But as they say no actor can rise above a shoddy script.. Director Jasmeet reen could've dealt with the subject in a more realistic manner."

