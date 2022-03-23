Darshan Kumaar Reacts To The Kashmir Files Being Called A Propaganda Film; 'I Don't Understand Politics'

Vivek Agnihotri's latest film The Kashmir Files has turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters in the post-pandemic era. The film which depicts the atrocities faced by the Kashmiri Pandit community in the valley during the Kashmir insurgency, is being lauded for its heart-wrenching narrative. At the same time, there are some who have slammed it and called it a 'propaganda' film.

Darshan Kumaar who essays one of the key characters in the film, recently reacted to these allegations in an interview with Bollywoodlife.com.

"I don't understand politics. I am an actor who has played this character with utmost honesty. People who are not aware of what happened with Kashmiri Pandits may have different opinions. But I have seen real victim videos and their first-hand experience and I was ashamed of myself. The first-hand videos of the victims left me with goosebumps. Vivek sir has done a phenomenal job when it comes to research," the actor told the news portal.

On being asked if Anupam Kher who hails from the Kashmiri Pandit community shared any personal experience with him, Darshan revealed, "Anupam sir is an actor par excellence firstly. However, I didn't get a chance to interact with him much as we were busy preparing our parts. But there was one scene in which Anupam sir told me that this is a real incident and it had happened with one of his relatives."

The Kashmir Files has Darshan essaying the role of a young Kashmiri Pandit who is unaware about the painful truth of his past and finds himself stuck between different ideologies. Speaking about its box office run, the film has collected Rs 190.10 Crore so far.