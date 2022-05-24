darshan-kumar-reveals-how-the-kashmir-files-has-changed-his-life

On March 11, 2022, Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files released in theatres and took the entire nation by storm. The film featured Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi in the lead roles. In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, actor Darshan revealed how the film's success has changed his life.

He told ETimes, "Earlier on, the same people who didn't want to invest in my projects are now casting me as a lead in films. I am in the process of starting a new film as the lead on June 3."

Revealing more about producers' change in perception, Darshan said, "The directors were always keen on working with me, but the producers were not ready to commit. But everything has changed after the release of The Kashmir Files."

With respect to work, Darshan is gearing up for the release of the third season of Bobby Deol and Prakash Jha's Aashram.

"Every where I go, whether I'm promoting a film or making a casual appearance, people have always asked when is the third season of Aashram coming out. Even on my social media posts, people first comment with that question. So that level of expectation from the fans had put an incredible responsibility on our shoulders to put in 3 times our normal effort and ensure that this new season is bigger, better and more entertaining. Come June, I hope people will enjoy this new season as much as they have the two ones before," said Darshan.