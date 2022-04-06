Dasvi First Review: Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam & Nimrat Kaur Lauded For Their Good Work

Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Dasvi is all set to stream on Netflix from tomorrow (April 7, 2022), and his fans are super excited to watch the film. A while ago, Abhishek's close friend Sikander Kher shared his review of the film on his Instagram handle and lauded Abhishek, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur for their brilliant work.

He wrote, "Saw this wonderful film last...AB, you smashed it. What a performance! I could see you enjoying yourself. Nimrat, I am just a fan. A fine actor and what timing. Yami, when you cried I did too. How lovely. So good."

Those who are unaware, in Dasvi, Abhishek plays the role of a disgraced chief minister Ganga Ram Chaudhary while Nimrat Kaur plays his wife. Yami Gautam plays the role of a jailer.

Apart from Sikander Kher, Derek O'Brien also took to Twitter to laud Dasvi and wrote on Twitter, "Was wonderful watching your new film #Dasvi at special screening in Delhi. Loved the political satire. Was a good laugh. Performances by you & others. @yamigautam @NimratOfficial @DanHusain were outstanding."

Trade analyst Joginder Tuteja praised Dasvi and wrote that he is pretty confident that the film will be a hit. He wrote on Twitter, "I have a very strong feeling that #Dasvi is gonna be the talk of the town when it arrives this week. It looks too much fun. @NimratOfficial, you are clearly having loads of fun."

Fashion designer Anand Bhushan who caught the special screening of the film, wrote on Twitter, "Saw @TusharJalota 's hilarious movie #Dasvi last night. The brilliant @juniorbachchan as a haryanvi politician guarantees non stop laughs! This one is highly recommended. Thanks AB for screening it for us. Bravo!"

Going by the early reviews and positive reactions, one may assume that Abhishek's fans are going to love him in Dasvi.

(Social media posts are unedited.)