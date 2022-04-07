Dasvi Twitter Review: Abhishek Bachchan's Top-Notch Performance Wins Netizens' Hearts

Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Dasvi is finally streaming on Netflix and netizens are in awe of the actor's performance. Directed by Tushar Jalota, the film also stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur in the lead roles. When the trailer was dropped on YouTube, netizens were curious to watch Bachchan as a failed yet determined politician who takes up the challenge of passing matriculation exam while residing in jail.

Now that the film is finally streaming on Netflix, netizens have only good things to say about the film...

DrunMonk @napster_004: Hey @juniorbachchan do not do five movies but do one movie like #Dasvi in a year. Shows your real talent.

Meeraj @meerajrules: It touches the important issue on education but keeping the narrative light &interesting @juniorbachchan is terrific as Jaat CM, but it's @yamigautam who is the scene stealer for me. Her 360 degree skills are amazing to see. Outstanding!

Serial Binger @SerialBinger365: Dasvi - PURPOSEFUL. Highlights- Performances of the leads, humor, background score, concept, unpredictable story. Score - 74%. One time watch.

Simran Arneja @cutista_simran: Loved @yamigautam in the movie #Dasvi. It's soo evident her crisp and clear portrayal as Jyoti is impeccable. Great thing they didn't show any romantic angle to the prisoner superintendent relations. It was pure as teacher and student.

Entertales @Entertales: Movie: Dasvi. Rating:⭐⭐⭐. Review: DECENT. Nimrat Kaur steals the show. #AbhishekBachchan & #YamiGautam are impeccable 👌 A film shows the importance of education

Interestingly, not only Abhishek but Yami and Nimrat are also receiving praise for their work in the film. Well, all their hard work for the film has been paid off, as netizens have showering love on the film.