Dear Katrina Kaif, Sanjana Sanghi Feels You Are The Torchbearer Of Female Action Films In Hindi Cinema

About a week ago, Rashtra Kavach OM starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi in the lead roles, arrived in theatres. While the film failed to woo the audience because of its sloppy script, Sanjana garnered praise for her action sequences in the film. It was quite endearing to see Sanjana in a never-seen-before avatar.

In her recent conversation with a media portal, Sanjana opened up about doing action sequences, and said that in childhood, she wasn't very fond of the action genre, but her brother and friends would force her to watch action films. Later, when she started prepping up for Rashtra Kavach OM, she found immense respect for Katrina Kaif.

She told India Today, "I have an elder brother and a school boys gang. They would force me into watching action films when I was younger. It wasn't my favourite genre actually and I would see them ogle over Scarlett Johansson, Jennifer Lawrence, and Lara Croft. When I used to see those women, I would be like, how is this even possible? They look stunning, they kick ass, and they are so powerful."

She went on to add that when she was building and working on Kavya's character, she tried to see which women in Hindi cinema have done this before.

"Unfortunately, the reference points are fewer because very few women have done full-fledged action parts. But of course, Katrina Kaif has really been the torchbearer when it comes to action. So in our industry, it would be her," added Sanghi.

In the same interview, she also lauded actresses like Vidya Balan, Deepika Padukone and Taapsee Pannu for churning out better roles and characters for female actors. She said that she owes it to actresses like them for fighting the tough fights and for taking the writing up to a place where women are now full people and female stars are now bankable. I mean, in Dhak Dhak, we have no hero and it's a big-scale film and we're doing everything the way we want to do it." (sic)