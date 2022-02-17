Deep Sidhu's Girlfriend Reena Rai Shares Heartfelt Post After His Demise, Says 'I'm Broken, Dead Inside'

Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu who was the alleged accused in the Republic Day violence case in January 2021 and was out on bail, has passed away in a road accident. His untimely demise has left all his fans and loved ones in a state of shock. Now his girlfriend and actress Reena Rai took to her social media handle to share her first post after his death.

Reena Rai shared a series of some throwback pictures with Deep Sidhu from their happier days. She captioned it stating that she is broken and dead from inside. Reena wrote, "I'm broken I'm dead inside please come back to your soulmate which you promised me that you won't leave me in any lifetime I love you my Jaan my soul boy you are my heartbeat."

She went on to state that soulmates do not leave each other and that she will soon see her late beau on the other side. Reena Rai added, "As I was lying in the hospital bed today I heard you come whisper I love my Jaan I know you are forever with me....we were planning our future together and now you are gone. Soulmates don't leave each other and I'll see you on the other side Jaan." Take a look at her post.

Fans flooded the comment section with condolence messages and asked her to be strong in this time of crisis. Talking about Deep Sidhu's tragic road accident, the incident took place at the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway that passes through Delhi. According to a news report in NDTV, the footage from the accident showed a white Mahindra Scorpio crashed on the rear of a trailer truck.

As a result, the SUV's driver seat was impacted gravely by the accident. Deep Sidhu was travelling from Delhi to Bhatinda, Punjab when his SUV crashed with the truck at 9:30 pm on Tuesday (February 15), said the police officials. The hospital authorities further revealed that the actor had died when he was brought in. Talking about Sidhu's legal case, he was arrested by Delhi Police in February 2021 in connection to the Republic Day violence. The actor had made his debut with the Punjabi movie Ramta Jogi and had acted in other movies like Jora 10 Numbaria, Saade Aale and Rang Punjab.