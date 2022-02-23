Deepak Arora On Romancing Rajkummar Rao In Badhaai Do: I Cannot Express The Feeling

Actor Deepak Arora who played the love interest of Rajkummar Rao in Badhaai Do, shared his experience of romancing the actor on the silver screen, and said that the film was a blessing to him and he cannot express his feeling, as he is extremely happy that such opportunity knocked at his door.

Rajkummar Rao On Badhaai Do's Sensitive Subject: We Are Big Supporters Of The LGBTQI Community

He told ETimes, "I was blessed with this film back in December 2020, and I actually got this role a year after that. It was a long process from being with Harsh sir (Harshavardhan Kulkarni), spending time with him, to getting to know about this role. This is my second film. I had done a film with Jacqueline Fernandes and Manoj Bajpayee earlier, it's called Mr. Serial Killer for Netflix. So this was like my big break in the cinema."

He further added, "This is my first film out there. I don't know where I landed up from getting this role and being a part of such a wonderful film along with Rajkummar and Bhumi, it's totally been a blessing. I'm honestly out of words, I can't express the feeling."

Bhumi Pednekar On Her Badhaai Do Character: She Is Somebody Whose Life Is Very Different From Mine

In the same interview, he also spoke about his equation with Bhumi and said that he and the actress knew each other since a long time. He further revealed, when he was in a meeting with Harshavardhan Kulkarni, Bhumi was so surprised that they are doing Badhaai Do together.

He went on to add he is totally blessed to do a film with a person that he completely adores and Bhumi is his very good friend.

He said, "So the environment on set changed even more and it was more fun. As an outsider honestly, it's very hard. Being on my first film for example, just being with Jacqueline and everyone was very hard as you know how they welcome outsiders. So that plus point was there that I knew her and we got even more comfortable with doing the scenes."