Deepika Padukone And Amitabh Bachchan Starrer The Intern Remake Will Go On Floors Soon

Deepika Padukone had announced The Intern remake in April 2021 alongside superstar Amitabh Bachchan, much to the happiness of their fans. The movie is a Hindi remake of the hit 2015 Hollywood movie starring Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro in the lead roles. Now the actress has given a new development surrounding the same and has revealed that the movie will go on floors soon.

Talking to Mid-Day about the same, Deepika Padukone revealed that the third wave of COVID-19 had delayed the plans of rolling the film. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress said, "The Intern will happen this year, or early 2023. The third wave wasn't anticipated, so it threw a few things off course."

Announcing the film in April last year, Deepika Padukone had written, "What an absolute honour to be collaborating with one of my most special co-stars again. Welcoming @amitabhbachchan to the Indian adaptation of #TheIntern." The movie will mark the Happy New Year actress' third collaboration with Amitabh Bachchan. The duo was earlier seen in movies like Arakshan and Piku.

The movie will be helmed by Amit Sharma who has earlier directed movies like Badhaai Ho and Tevar. The director had earlier revealed in a statement, "The Intern is an intimate, relationship-driven film, set in and around the workplace; a story that I believe is very relevant to the present-day social and cultural environment. I have been looking for a light, breezy comedy drama and this story fits in seamlessly. I cannot wait to begin this journey," Deepika had said in a statement last year."

For the unversed, the movie was originally supposed to star the late Rishi Kapoor alongside Deepika Padukone. However, after his unfortunate demise in April 2020, the makers roped in Amitabh Bachchan for the role. The plot of the original movie revolves around a middle-aged widower who gets a job as an intern in the company of a go-getter career woman and how the two strikes an unexpected friendship.

Apart from this, Deepika Padukone is basking in the appreciation for her performance in Gehraiyaan. The actress will also be seen in films like Pathan and Fighter. She also has the pan-India film Project K alongside Prabhas.