Deepika Padukone And Siddhant Chaturvedi Open Up On Performing Intimate Scenes For Gehraiyaan

Ever since the trailer of Shakun Batra's upcoming film Gehraiyaan dropped online, fans cannot stop talking about it. Deepika Padukone's enticing chemistry with Siddhant Chaturvedi too has become a talking point. In a recent interview with ETimes, the duo opened up on shooting the intimate sequences in the film.

Siddhant admitted that he panicked and was nervous about the intimacy part when he signed the film. Calling himself very shy, the Gully Boy star said that he couldn't have performed those scenes without the help of an intimacy coordinator.

Etimes quoted Siddhant as saying, "When I signed the film and I got to know about the intimacy part, I was panicking, I was very nervous. I couldn't have done it without the intimacy coordinator. I'm very shy. My idea of cinema is a little different. I have grown up watching romcoms and have been conditioned in that way. So for me to kind of accept and believe in Shakun's vision, it was just submitting myself. I don't think this performance would have been possible without an intimacy coordinator. I wouldn't be comfortable."

On the other hand, his co-star Deepika Padukone in the same interview pointed out that the intimacy in Gehraiyaan is not to titillate or to excite the audience.

On being asked if it was an liberating experience for her to be able to portray her character and her feelings including the physical intimacy part, the actress said, "I won't attribute it to age and even to gender. If that's something happening generically, then I would say, fine. But I wouldn't say that younger filmmakers have a certain sensibility or the female directors have a certain sensibility, I would attribute it from person to person."

She continued, "And I would 100 percent say that, if a film like Gehraiyaan wasn't in the hands of a director like Shakun, either I would do the film and not be able to submit to it, in the way I have. If the director insisted it had to be done a certain way, then I would probably just excuse myself from it. A lot of things we have been able to do in this film is based on the comfort and trust that I've had in him. If there's intimacy, you know that it's not to titillate or to excite the audience. It's coming from a very authentic place of what the characters are experiencing and what the film requires. If the film was in anyone else's hand, then in all probability, I wouldn't have done it. I would probably push back on certain things.

Helmed by Shakun Batra, Gehraiyaan stars Deepika Padukone as a married gymnast who enters into a relationship with her cousin's fiance (played by Siddhant Chaturvedi). The film is slated to release on February 11 on Amazon Prime Video.