Deepika Padukone Did Not Want Her Co-Stars To Feel Threatened Or Intimidated By Her On Gehraiyaan Sets

Deepika Padukone's upcoming film Gehraiyaan is all set to stream on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022. Directed by Shakun Batra, the film also casts Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles. Among all the actors, Deepika is the most popular and experienced.

In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when she was asked how she managed to warm up with them, she said, "It was certainly something that I was cognisant of, as at any point, I didn't want to make any of them feel intimidated or threatened."

She further told Times Of India that she gave Shakun the idea that before the shoot, they all should go to Goa and hang out, so that everyone gets to know each other, as Gehraiyaan is the kind of film where the relationships should feel real and organic.

She went on to add that she would like to believe that she made her co-stars feel as comfortable as possible.

When asked if she did anything special to make them feel comfortable, she denied and said she does not carry starry energy on sets. She was just being who she was.

She said, "I am not the kind of person who walks into a movie set with the feeling that you have to take me seriously or that I am this actor with 15-years' experience. I would like to believe that I don't carry that kind of energy, whether it is on set, or while hanging out before or after shoot, or even during prep. I wanted them to embrace the person that I was."

She concluded by saying that in her routine and the way she is, there are no frills. So, she didn't have to do anything different.