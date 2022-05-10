Deepika Padukone: I Hear Of A Film Going To Someone Else And Wonder Why It Was Not Me

When Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan released on Amazon Prime Video, netizens and film critics could not stop boasting about Deepika Padukone's acting chops. While the film got bashed for its storyline, Deepika was praised immensely for showing a vulnerable side of hers like never before.

In her recent tete-a-tete with Vogue magazine, when Deepika was asked if she insists on having well-rounded female characters in the films she act in, she said that she is having the opposite problem today, where she has to insist on filmmakers not keeping her in mind for just a certain kind of role.

Deepika further said that they are doing their own filtration and sieving process before approaching her for any project.

She further said, "A lot of the time, I hear of a film going to someone else and wonder why it wasn't me, and the filmmaker will just tell me that they thought I wouldn't do it because it didn't have a big enough part for someone like me. Of course, it could also just be an excuse for why they didn't want me in the first place. But to answer your question: no, I don't think I've had that issue in a while. People assume that I'm only going to do certain kinds of films and roles, so I only get offered those."

With respect to work, Deepika has several interesting projects in her kitty.

Her fans are super excited to see her opposite Prabhas for the first time in Project-K, a sci-fi thriller helmed by Nag Ashwin.

Apart from it, she has Pathaan, which reunites her with Shah Rukh Khan after a long time. The film also stars John Abraham in the lead role and it is slated to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

In one of her upcoming projects, Deepika will also be seen opposite Hrithik Roshan in Fighter.