Deepika Padukone Is Now Scientifically Proven As One of The World’s 10 Most Beautiful Women

It wasn't a rumour, but a fact that Deepika Padukone is one of the most beautiful actresses of our time. At first, we Indians believed it, then the world came to terms with it. Today, even science gave definite proof by ranking Deepika as one of the world's top 10 most beautiful women.

The evolution of science today has allowed humans to quantify and express everything indefinite numbers. Even beauty, which in earlier times used to 'lie in the eyes of the beholder' has been quantified to phi, the ancient Greek 'Golden Ratio of Beauty'. The value of phi is 1.618. The closer one's facial ratio is to the value, the more beautiful is the person. In an interview with Yahoo Life UK, UK-based plastic surgeon Dr. Julian De Silva said that a computerized list of world's most beautiful women was generated based on the mathematical formula of phi.

According to the report, actor Jodie Comer shares the most closeness to the golden ratio with a score of 98.7 percent, followed by Zendaya(94.37 percent) and model Bella Hadid(94.35 percent). Deepika Padukone, with a score of 91.22 percent, is the only Indian on the list, placing 9th after Kim Kardashian(91.28 percent) and before Squid Game star HoYeon Jung(89.63 percent).

Deepika Padukone was last seen in the Amazon Prime film Gehraiyaan opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Pandey. She will be next seen in Pathaan co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.