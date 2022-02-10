Deepika Padukone Is Obsessed With Jr NTR Because Of This Reason!

Did you know that Deepika Padukone is obsessed with actor Jr NTR? Yes, you read it right! During the promotions of her upcoming film Gehraiyaan, when Deepika was asked to name an actor in India whom she has never worked with and wishes to collaborate with in the future, she took Jr NTR's name.

She told Bollywood Bubble, "I would love to work with Jr NTR. I'm obsessed with uh JR NTR at this point. He has got incredible personality."

Now that Deepika has made such revelation, we are curious to see them together on the silver screen. Considering both of them are powerhouse of talents, we are sure that their casting will set the screens on fire.

In the same interview, when Deepika was asked about Ranveer Singh's most irritating habit, she said that her actor-husband doesn't do anything particular that annoys her, but she gets irritated when she sees him eating too fast.

She said, "He doesn't do much to upset me. He eats his food too fast. And that really irritates me. I have literally had two bites of my dinner and he has finished his dinner and sent his plate away. So that really irritates me. Apart from that, he doesn't do much to trouble me or upset me."

When asked what drives her mad in love with him, Deepika said that he is an extremely sensitive and caring person and she adores these qualities of her husband.

On a related note, Gehraiyaan, which is directed by Shakun Batra, is all set to stream on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022.

Apart from Deepika, the film also casts Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles.