Deepika Padukone On Her Parent's Reaction To Gehraiyaan: They Are Extremely Proud

Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan might have garnered mixed reviews but her performance in the same has gotten a positive response. She played a complex and flawed character who is battling childhood trauma and gets embroiled in the web of infidelity. Recently, the actress revealed in an interaction that her parents are extremely proud of the movie.

However, Deepika Padukone also mentioned that her parents find it difficult to dissociate her from her character sometimes. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress said, "They are proud, extremely proud. And of course, they do find it a little difficult to disassociate me from the actor, so they usually take time. It does affect them. They're my family, my parents. Of course, it affects them, but they were extremely appreciative and proud of my performance."

Apart from this, Deepika added that her parents were also impressed by how the movie deals with the concept of mental health. Deepika Padukone said, "They were also proud of how we depicted mental health in the film and how we dealt with that. So ya, I am happy that they're proud."

Meanwhile, in her interaction with ANI, Deepika Padukone also spoke about her acting process wherein she mentioned that she does not prepare for things too much beforehand. The Happy New Year actress said, "One should be true to the narrative and true to the moment and be honest as much as possible. Let's not forget that for an actor, every day is not the same day. Some days you wake up feeling extremely low but you have to perform an energetic scene...other days you have great energy but you have to do a scene that requires the opposite but that's the job of being an actor."

The actress further added that she does not like to 'overcook' things and takes each scene as it comes. Talking about Gehraiyaan, it also stars Shakun Batra and stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles. Apart from this film, Deepika also has movies like Fighter and Pathan in her kitty. The actress will be seen in the ambitious Project K alongside Prabhas and in the Hindi remake of The Intern opposite Amitabh Bachchan.