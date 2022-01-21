Deepika Padukone On Her Role In Gehraiyaan: I Had To Visit Unpleasant Places From My Own Life

Ever since the trailer of Gehraiyaan dropped online, fans can't stop going gaga over Deepika Padukone's character Alisha. However portraying such a complex role wasn't easy for the Padmaavat actress.

At the trailer launch of the film, Deepika admitted that playing a troubled character and portraying infidelity on screen was tough for her. She revealed that she had to dig deep and visit unpleasant places from her own personal life.

Gehraiyaan Trailer Review: Netizens Call It Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna 2.0

Explaining why the character of Alisha is personal for her, the actress said, "For me this character is a lot more raw, a lot more real than some of the other characters that I have played just emotionally, completely stripped, completely naked in that sense, completely vulnerable."

Gehraiyaan Trailer: Deepika-Siddhant's Complex Love Pulls You Deep Into This Relationship Drama

She further added, "To be able to do that onscreen, it had to come from a very very deep place. So, yes, it's not to say I haven't experienced that before. I think to this extent where I had to really dig deep and visit places that aren't really the most pleasant from my own life as well as dealing with mental health issues. So, I think all of that put together it just came from a very very deep place."

Talking about Gehraiyaan, Deepika essays the role of Alisha who is married to Karan (Dhairya Karwa). However, things take a turn when she falls for her cousin Tia's (Ananya Panday) fiance, Zain (played by Siddhant Chaturvedi). The film helmed by Shakun Batra is slated to release on February 11.