Deepika Padukone: When My Friends Caught Up On Weekends Or Had Sleepovers, I Did Not Really Do Much Of That

Actress Deepika Padukone recalls the sacrifices she had to make when she was too young, but a disciplined child, because her father Prakash Padukone's sports background. While talking to Allure, Deepika said that a lot of the life she lives today is based on sport.

"When my friends caught up on weekends or had sleepovers, I didn't really do much of that. You make certain sacrifices," said Deepika.

When asked how she managed to convince her parents about choosing modelling as a career, she revealed, "I sat my parents down and had this conversation with them and they were supportive. My father remembered his parents allowing him to just follow his heart, so they did the same [for me. The only thing they wanted me to do was finish my education... which I didn't end up doing because when I started modelling, things got so busy."

Those who are not aware, Deepika completed her pre-university education at Mount Carmel College.

In the same interview, the Fighter actress also recalled when she forayed into modelling, she caught the attention of many Bollywood casting directors. But she was adamant that she would put her best foot forward only when she is mentally ready.

"I wasn't ready for them. I don't know where I found the wisdom and the courage and the strength to say no, but I said it," shared Deepika.

Deepika further shared that she believes her instincts a lot.

"I don't have to vocalize it. I don't have to say it to anyone. I just know. We'd sit in a [movie] theatre and I'd see some of these actresses on screen. I don't know what it was. I just looked at them and felt like, This is where I'm going to be. And, honestly, I did nothing to consciously work toward that, which I find so strange," said the Pathaan actress.