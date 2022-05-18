Deepika Padukone On Indian Cinema's Achievement At Cannes: 'This Is Only A Beginning'

Deepika Padukone is a proud member of the jury of the Cannes Film Festival 2022, which is being held in France. The talented actress addressed the media at the India pavilion and spoke about our nation being the 'country in spotlight' at Cannes on the 75th anniversary. Deepika Padukone stated that India's achievement at Cannes is only a beginning.

"This was a proud moment that India was the country in spotlight at Cannes on the 75th anniversary of independence. Indian cinema is at the cusp of greatness and this achievement at Cannes is only a beginning," stated Deepika Padukone who is a part of the 9-members jury of Cannes 2022.

While addressing the media, Deepika Padukone also added that being a part of the Cannes jury is something that she never imagined or expected. She recalled that nobody had faith in her or her talent when she came to the film industry 15 years back. The actress added that she is truly grateful for experiencing some of the finest films in the world, as a Cannes jury member.

Deepika Padukone also thanked veterans like AR Rahman and Shekhar Kapur for their contribution to Indian cinema, in her speech. The actress opined that they are the ones who really put India on the global map. Deepika added that people like her are able to reach a platform like Cannes today because of the years of contributions by talents like Rahman and Shekhar. She concluded her speech, hoping that Cannes will be in India someday.