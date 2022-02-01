Deepika Padukone On Infidelity In Relationships: It's A Deal Breaker For Me

Deepika Padukone currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Gehraiyaan, recently shared her take on infidelity in relationships while speaking with a news portal. The actress said that while 'cheating on a partner' is a deal-breaker for her, there are a bunch of factors which come into play during such situations.

Deepika was quoted as saying by Curly Tales, "It's a deal-breaker for me. Though I feel like it's far more complicated than just giving a straightforward answer like 'Oh it's a deal-breaker for me', I think there are so many factors that come into play. Like 'how much does that relationship mean to you,' 'how much are both people willing to work at it,' 'was it a mistake', 'is it a habit', I think there's just so many things that come into play. People make mistakes. A lot of times people make the choices that they do for various reasons."

The actress added that as a society, people are conditioned to think that infidelity is a sort of a bad thing. However, if one put themselves in the shoes of a therapist or a counsellor, then they understand why the other person did what they did. Deepika continued, "You start looking at it differently. This is not to say that I am okay with it and I have not okay with him."

In the past, Deepika in one of her interviews had admitted that her partner had cheated on her and she had caught him red-handed. It was assumed that she was hinting at her then-beau Ranbir Kapoor. Eventually, the duo broke up. Cut to present, Deepika is happily married to Ranveer Singh while Ranbir Kapoor is in a relationship with Alia Bhatt.

Coming back to Gehraiyaan, the domestic noir revolves around Deepika Padukone's character who cheats on her partner with her cousin's fiancé.