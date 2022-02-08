Deepika Padukone On Need For Intimacy Directors On Movie Sets: It Is For The Comfort Of The Actors

Deepika Padukone is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming movie Gehraiyaan. The movie is based on complex relationships and adultery. With some sensitive intimate scenes being showcased in the film, it has become the first of its kind to rope in an intimacy director namely Dar Gai who is also being credited for her contribution to the project. In a recent interaction, Deepika spoke on why having an intimacy director on a movie set is important.

The actress revealed to Firstpost saying, "The need for intimacy director has nothing to do with gender, but it is for the comfort of the actors. It's about how can we show intimacy in a film that is about the modern-day relationship - where you'd be able to relate to the characters. Intimacy is just a part of the film, and to depict it correctly, we opted for an intimacy director."

Meanwhile, in a recent exclusive chat with Filmibeat, Deepika Padukone spoke on whether she looks at the kind of intimate scenes that are a part of her movie and if she discusses the same with her director. On this, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress said, "Honestly, if it weren't for a director like Shakun (Batra), I probably wouldn't have signed up for a film like this. Because I know that someone like him is extremely intelligent and sensitive when it comes to these things."

Deepika Padukone went on to add, "Intimacy in this film is not there to titillate or excite the audience. It's there because it's just a natural...it's as honest to these characters and to this film as any other part of the film. So, there is an inherent trust that I have in Shakun, which is why I didn't even have to... Of course, we discussed it. (But) The discussion was not before signing the film - Ke Main Yeh Karoongi, Itna Karoongi (I will only do this). We didn't have that kind of conversation."

Talking about Gehraiyaan, it also stars Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles. The movie is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video. It will start streaming on February 11.