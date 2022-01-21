Deepika Padukone On Whether Gehraiyaan Director Shakun Batra Made Her Do 48 Takes For A Scene

Deepika Padukone is all set to entice the audience with her upcoming film Gehraiyaan. The film has been helmed by Shakun Batra and currently, the actress has been opening up about the intense process of filming the movie. There were speculations that Shakun had made Deepika do 48 takes for a particular scene in the movie. The actress in a recent interview addressed the same.

While talking to Film Companion's Anupama Chopra, Deepika Padukone confirmed these rumours as she stated, "This is true and I have my friends who will vouch for it. I know I'm not alone in this battle." One of her co-stars from the movie also agreed with the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress on this. The co-star said, "Once Shakun made me do 48 variations in one take. So, in one take only he was like now do 48. That was his trick."

Deepika Padukone Opens Up On Shooting Intimate Scenes For Gehraiyaan; Says 'Intimacy Is Not Easy'

Talking about the same furthermore, Deepika Padukone said, "I have worked with directors who know exactly what they want. And then you have directors who have no clue what they want. And here, you have Shakun, who is so unique, he knows exactly what he wants but he's also figuring it out. So, he sits right in the middle of the process which I have never experienced. So, when people say, 'What is it like working with him?' And I tell people yeah, he makes you do 48 takes and they say so 'he doesn't know what he wants."

Deepika Padukone On Her Role In Gehraiyaan: I Had To Visit Unpleasant Places From My Own Life

The Om Shanti Om actress had gone on to say, "I say, 'No, but actually he knows what he wants. I know we are laughing about it but it is also very interesting. I have never worked with someone in this manner. He knows exactly what he wants and it is just him going after that. Maybe, because of the way we were shooting this film - very sort of handheld and the camera keeps moving - maybe it gave him the opportunity to try different things so that he has that flexibility on the edit table."

Deepika Padukone concluded by saying that the actors working with Shakun Batra should trust his process and vision. The Goliyon Ki Raas Leela: Ram Leela actress said, "How does an actor go with that? Just trust in his process and his vision. Go with the flow. Is it exhausting? Yes. But, I think you don't need to say that as he is very perceptive. He picks up on these things. If you trust his vision and go with it, I think you're in a good place." The movie also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles and will be released on February 11, 2022.