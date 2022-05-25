Deepika Padukone's OOPS Moment At Cannes Red Carpet Caught On Camera; Netizens Call It Embarrassing

Yesterday (May 24, 2022), Deepika Padukone walked the red carpet for the Cannes Film Festival and unfortunately, despite looking breathtakingly gorgeous, she is being trolled insanely on social media. Wondering the reason behind it? Well, it's none other than her voluminous tangerine dress, which looked pretty good on her, but Deepika had a tough time carrying it.

Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone दिखीं Orange One-Sleeved Gown में Red Carpet पर परेशान | FilmiBeat

Several videos of Deepika Padukone have surfaced on social media, wherein she is seen struggling with her dress while posing for the cameras. Neither the actress is able to walk freely in it nor she is able to pose freely for the cameras.

Video Courtesy- Brut India

Reacting to her video and tangerine dress, a netizen wrote, "This is painful to watch! Indian celebrities have still not got it right when it comes to events like this! Sad."

"What kind of fashion is this that one is not comfortable.. don't know why strong personality's around the world is wearing such dresses," wrote another netizen.

One more user wrote, "When they can't manage why do they wear such dresses. That too with a long tail. It's so embarrassing and make fun of themselves."

"If you can't carry it don't wear it. She would have looked ten times more stunning in a saree. There is an art 9f wearing a gown and clearly she us NOT comfortable wearing this gown," wrote another user.

Some netizens defended Deepika and lauded the actress for handling such voluminous dress single-handedly.

A user wrote, "Can we appreciate the fact that she single handedly carried the entire outfit?"

Another user wrote, "She carried it by so much of grace guys. Plz appreciate that... Stop spreading negativity. Our DP looks gorgeoussss!"

Do you think Deepika should have avoided wearing that outfit or do you feel she totally nailed it? Tell us in the comments section below.

(Social media posts are unedited.)