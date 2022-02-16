    For Quick Alerts
      Deepika Padukone Overwhelmed With The Response To Gehraiyaan

      Deepika Padukone is one of the few female superstars in the history of Indian cinema who've managed to maintain her position on the numero uno spot for close to a decade. With her recent film, Gehraiyaan, she cemented her position as not just the Hindi film industry's most loved leading lady but also one who isn't afraid to experiment and dabble in different genres/topics.

      Her nuanced and layered portrayal of Alisha in Shakun Batra's coming-of-age film received rave reviews from the audience and critics alike. Deepika Padukone's nuanced performance is much the talk of the town as she stood out and completely stole the show.

      Interestingly, many people resonated with her character on a personal level, was inundated with immense love and congratulatory messages from fans across the globe.

      Ecstatic and overwhelmed with the reception she received for the film which was a rather brave decision, Deepika took to social media and shared "The response to Gehraiyaan has been dizzying to say the least! 'Alisha' has been my most visceral, indelible and delicious experience as an artist. While I am ecstatic and overwhelmed I am also truly grateful and humbled!🙏🏽"

      Story first published: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 23:06 [IST]
      X