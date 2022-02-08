Deepika Padukone Recalls Dealing With Infidelity In Her Past Relationships

It's known to all that Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor were madly in love, but their relationship went kaput when the Saawariya actor fell out of love. In one of his interviews, he had admitted about cheating on Deepika and said, "Yes, I have cheated, out of immaturity, out of inexperience, out of taking advantage of certain temptations, out of callousness."

While both Ranbir and Deepika share a great rapport with each other despite their break-up, there was a time when she was left heartbroken after her break-up with the Kapoor scion.

During the promotions of her upcoming film Gehraiyaan, which deals with infidelity, when Deepika was asked how she dealt with infidelity in her past relationships, she told Bollywood Bubble, "You get to a place where you say: 'Ya ok fine, I understand this but why did certain things have to happen?' or so I think when you're younger it's very black and white. It's very this is right and this is wrong and I think as you get older there are so many more factors that come into what is a deal-breaker." (sic)

Deepika Padukone On Need For Intimacy Directors On Movie Sets: It Is For The Comfort Of The Actors

Deepika further said that with each passing year, she realised that infidelity is not black and white anymore. It depends on several factors like how many years one has spent with that person, what are those experiences that one has had, who are the other people who are involved in this sort of relationship, etc.

Deepika also asserted that for her, the most important thing in relationship is communication.

Deepika Padukone Reveals She And Husband Ranveer Singh Will Complete 10 Years Of Togetherness In 2022

"People make mistakes but I think to be able, to be honest, and to be able to communicate that to be vulnerable and own your mistakes and to be able to communicate I think is or any form of communication. I mean imagine even if you have like even if everything seems amazing. Imagine coming home and having a relationship with a disconnected person then that's a dead relationship (sic)," added Deepika.