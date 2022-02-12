Deepika Padukone Recalls Getting Stuck In 2005 Mumbai Floods; 'Me & My Friends Walked In Waist-Deep Water'

On July 26, 2005, a cloudburst had brought the city of Mumbai to its knees as thousands of homes were destroyed and many people even lost their lives. The memories of that dreaded rainfall still haunt Mumbaikars every time the city experiences a heavy rain shower. Recently in a chat with an entertainment portal, Deepika Padukone recalled how she was trapped in the floods and unable to go back to her aunt's place in Andheri where she was living at that time.

The actress said that she was studying in an acting school in Juhu in 2005. After finishing the class, when she and her friends came out, they found that the entire Khar and Santacruz area was submerged. She couldn't return home as that entire area was flooded.

Deepika said that she and her friends held on to the divider and walked in waist-deep water for two-three hours to reach the house of one of her friends who was kind enough to offer her to stay with her for the night.

The Padmaavat actress told Mashable India, "I got stuck in the floods. In 2005, I was studying in an acting school in Juhu. When we came out of class, we found out that the whole Khar and Santacruz area was completely submerged. Me and my friends walked in waist-deep water. I lived in Andheri and I couldn't go back home because that whole area was flooded."

She added, "My friends were kind enough to offer me to stay the night because they lived close by. Having said that, I think it took us two or three hours just to go from Ajivasan to Linking Road (around 1.5 kilometres). We were all holding on to the divider and walking. Obviously, it was scary because there could have been live wires or manholes."

Workwise, Deepika Padukone's recent release Gehraiyaan is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Helmed by Shakun Batra, the film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in pivotal roles.