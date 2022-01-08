Deepika Padukone Recalls Her Battle With COVID-19; 'I Was Unrecognisable Completely'

Last year in April, Deepika Padukone and her family including her father Prakash, mother Ujjala and sister Anisha had tested positive for COVID-19. Recently in an interview with an entertainment portal, the Padmaavat actress opened up on her battle with the virus.

Deepika shared with Film Companion that even today she recovered from COVID-19 in just few weeks, she took a two-month break before resuming work as her mind wasn't working admitting that it was a 'very, very difficult phase' for her.

Speaking about how COVID-19 changed her life, Deepika told the news portal, "Life after Covid changed for me because physically, I was unrecognisable completely... I think (due to) the medication I was given, the steroids that I was put on. So Covid in itself was weird, your body feels different, your mind feels different."

The actress said that it wasn't the illness that affected her as much but the after-effects of it, which forced her to take a short break. She continued, "I felt that when I had the illness it was still okay but after that, I needed to take two months off work because my mind wasn't working. The phase for me was very, very difficult."

Workwise, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa. According to the makers, the film traces the intricacies of human relationships and is a mirror into modern adult relationships. The film is slated to release on February 11 on Amazon Prime Video. Besides this movie, Deepika also has Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan, Hrithik Roshan-starrer Fighter, Nag Ashwin's Project K alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas and the Intern remake in her kitty.