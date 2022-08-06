Deepika Padukone Recalls Her Battle With Depression; 'I Was Suicidal At Times'

Deepika Padukone was one of the first Bollywood stars who opened up on her struggle with depression on a public platform. Over the years, the actress has been breaking the stigma around mental health with her foundation, Live Love Laugh.

At a recent event, the Gehraiyaan star revisited the times when she was struggling with depression. Deepika recalled how she would put on a brave front everytime her parents would visit her until one fine day, when she finally broke down in front of her mother.

"I was doing one of those things like I'm fine...until they were leaving one day, they were going back to Bengaluru and I broke down and my mother asked me the usual hygiene questions like...is it a boyfriend? Is it someone at work? Has something happened? And I just didn't have answers...it was none of these things. And it just came from a really empty, hollow place. And she knew instantly, and I think that for me was God sent," Deepika said at the event.

The actress said that she realised that she needed professional help and started consulting a psychiatrist, adding that her medication went back and forth for many months.

Deepika admitted that initially, she was resistant to that for a couple of months because of the stigma attached to mental illness. However, once she began her medication, she started feeling better.

Recalling her battle with depression, Deepika shared, "I was on a career-high, and everything was going well, so there was no reason or no apparent reason why I should've felt the way I was feeling, but I would break down for no reason. There were days when I just didn't want to wake up, I would sleep because sleep for me was an escape, I was suicidal at times."

The Padmaavat actress further said that it was her mother Ujjala Padukone who recognised the signs and symptoms of her depression and encouraged her to seek professional help.

With regards to work, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM