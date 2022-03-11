Deepika Padukone Recalls Her First Meeting With Shah Rukh Khan; 'I Was Almost In A Daze'

Deepika Padukone made a smashing debut in the Hindi film industry with Farah Khan's reincarnation film Om Shanti Om in which she was paired opposite none other than Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. In a recent interview with a leading magazine, the Gehraiyaan actress recalled her first ever meeting with King Khan at his house.

Speaking about how she was nervous when she met him, Deepika told Allure, "I remember just sitting at the edge of the sofa, being so nervous, and almost in a daze. I couldn't even process what was happening. She continued, "They never auditioned me. Even today, I look at [the director, Farah Khan,] and I'm like, 'What were you guys thinking?'"

Deepika said that post the release of Om Shanti Om, her life changed overnight and she was offered many roles. However, the actress admitted that she began "feeling lost" in the industry.

The Chhapaak star said that her first opportunity was almost served to her on a platter. After being so well-presented and so well taken care of during her first acting project, Deepika assumed that that's just the way things are going to be for her.

Deepika was quoted as saying, "My first experience was almost served to me on a platter. I was so well presented and so well taken care of that I thought that's just the way it's going to be; that the director would always make sure that I act well, and that my diction is on point and I'm looking amazing."

The Padmaavat actress said that it took her many films to realize that's not always the case and added, "There's parts of it that the director will bring, but there's a lot of it that I need to bring to the table [myself]."

Deepika further said that it was Homi Adajania's 2012 film Cocktail which changed things for her as she was able to let go of her inhibitions.

Coming back to her first co-star Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika and he went on to work in successful hits like Happy New Year and Chennai Express. The duo is now all set to reunite on screen for Siddharth Anand's espionage thriller Pathaan.