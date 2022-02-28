Deepika Padukone Recalls The Worst Advice She Ever Got; 'I Was Told To Get Breast Implants At 18'

Deepika Padukone made a smashing debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Farah Khan's 2007 film Om Shanti Om and went on to establish herself as one of the sought-after leading ladies in Bollywood. After enthralling everyone with her charismatic performances, the actress recently even ventured into production. In a nutshell, she has become a force reckon with.

Despite all the popularity, the Chhapak actress has never held back from expressing herself and talking about her early not-so-pleasant days in the industry. In her latest interview with Filmfare, Deepika opened up on the worst piece of advice she has ever received from someone.

The actress revealed that she was suggest to get breast impants when she was 18 years old. Deepika told the news portal, "The worst advice I received was to get breast implants. I was all of 18 and I often wonder how I had the wisdom to not take it seriously."

Further, the Padmaavat star also talked about the best piece of advice she has ever got and it came from none other than her Pathan co-star Shah Rukh Khan. Deepika said that King Khan advised her to always work with people with whom she can have a good time with.

"Shah Rukh (Khan) gives good advice and I got a lot from him. One of the most valuable pieces of advice I got from him was to always work with people you know you are going to have a good time with, because while you are making a movie you are also living life, making memories and creating experiences," Filmfare quoted Deepika as saying.

With regards to movies, Deepika was recently seen in Shakun Batra's domestic noir Gehraiyaan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa. While the Amazon Prime Video film received mixed reactions from the audience, Deepika's portrayal of Alisha, a fitness trainer who gets stuck in complication relationship receieved a thumbs up.