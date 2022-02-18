Deepika Padukone Reveals Biopic On Father Prakash Padukone Is Underway, Says 'He Put India On Global Map'

Deepika Padukone recently hinted that a biopic on her father and former badminton champion Prakash Padukone is might be in the works soon. Deepika who is basking in the success of her film Gehraiyaan revealed the same in Cyrus Broacha's show. The actress stated that this biopic deserves to be made since her father put India on the global map even before the 1983 World Cup.

Speaking on the show, Deepika Padukone said, "Actually, even before 83 happened, he was one of the first Indian athletes to put India on the global map as far as Indian sport is concerned." The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress added how her father Prakash Padukone used to train with fewer resources and that he would have tasted more success if he had more facilities. Deepika added, "He trained in a marriage hall, that was his badminton court. He used things like the beams that go across to make his shot more precise."

Deepika Padukone And Amitabh Bachchan Starrer The Intern Remake Will Go On Floors Soon

By the sound of it, it looks like Deepika Padukone might bankroll the project. If this is true, this will be the second sports biographical drama that the actress will be producing. The Om Shanti Om actress also produced the movie 83 which was based on the Indian Cricket Team's historic win at the 1983 World Cup. It starred her husband and actor Ranveer Singh as former Indian skipper Kapil Dev while she played his reel wife Romi Bhatia.

Deepika Padukone Overwhelmed With The Response To Gehraiyaan

Apart from this, Deepika Padukone also gave an exciting update about another interesting project of hers in the show. The Goliyon Ki Raas Leela: Ram Leela actress said that the much-awaited Hindi remake of The Intern starring her and Amitabh Bachchan will go on floors either by the end of 2022 or by early 2023. The actress stated that the onset of the COVID-19 third wave had delayed the movie going on floors.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is receiving many laurels for her performance as Alisha in Gehraiyaan. She played a vulnerable and sensitive character who engages in an adulterous relationship with her cousin's fiance. The movie has been helmed by Shakun Batra and also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles.