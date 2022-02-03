Deepika Padukone Reveals How Gehraiyaan Has Changed Her Take On Relationships

Deepika Padukone's upcoming film Gehraiyaan helmed by Shakun Batra, is a complex take on modern day relationships and infidelity. The actress in her latest chat with a leading tabloid shared how the film has changed her take on relationships.

Deepika said that Gehraiyaan has made her more empathetic and accepting of people and their struggles.

Speaking about it, she told Indian Express, "I think that I was already on the path of being less judgemental, have more empathy, more accepting, and this film has only enhanced that feeling and emotion in me, which is to say that everyone has a story that is deeper than what meets the eye. Everyone's life is complex. Everyone is dealing with their own set of struggles. A lot of people make a certain choice because of the circumstances they are in. And I believe the moment you understand where their mindset is at, you automatically empathise and become human."

On being asked about her takeaway from Gehraiyaan, Deepika said that the movie has changed her take on relationships with people and how she views them.

"Of course, a large part of it happened when I fought depression, struggled with mental health back in 2014... when I realised that half the people pretend to be happy when they are not. So, the learning has not just been about a certain relationship. But people in general. How can we start looking at people with a little more understanding and empathy is what's my takeaway from this film," the actress told the tabloid.

Deepika further revealed that her character Alisha in Gehraiyaan has shades of Shoojit Sircar's Piku and Tara from Tamasha because of the way they have been written. For those who ain't aware, the actress essays the role of a woman who cheats on her partner with her cousin's fiancé.

Besides Deepika Padukone, Gehraiyaan also features Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in lead roles.