Deepika Padukone Reveals Why She Took Two Days To Give Her Nod To Gehraiyaan

Shakun Batra had earlier revealed that Deepika Padukone had taken two days to respond to him after he approached her for his upcoming Gehraiyaan which is a complex take on relationships and infidelity. In a recent chat with NDTV, Deepika revealed the reason behind the same.

The Pathan actress said that her father Prakash Padukone has always taught her to never be impulsive in life which is why she takes her own sweet time to give her nod to films. Calling it her self-imposed protocol, Deepika told the news portal that she takes a few days to just live with the film. She said that she has developed this process of not reacting then and there or making a decision at the spur of the moment.

Deepika told the news portal, "You can ask any filmmaker or writer who has come to me with their story. I have this disclaimer right at the start that you are not going to get an instant reaction from me. I do take a couple of days to just live with it."

She continued, "My instinct could be a 'yes' or a 'no' but either way I have developed this process of not reacting there and then or making a decision at the spur of the moment. This is something I have learned from my father, he has taught me never to be impulsive. That's just my process of living with it if it's a story I have not liked. I want to see if I have the same reaction after two to three days. Is there something I am missing?"

On the other hand, Shakun unaware of Deepika's process of saying yes to a film, was convinced that the actress hated his script and that was the last he was going to see of her. Fortunately, she agreed to play the role of Alisha in the film. Her character in the film cheats on her partner with her cousin's fiancé.

Starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa, Gehraiyaan is slated to release on February 11, 2022.