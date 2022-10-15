Deepika Padukone's Cute PDA Moment With Ranveer Singh During Instagram Live Will Leave You Gushing

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one B'Town couple who have never ever shied away from expressing their love for each other publicly. They got married back in 2018 and since then, have been raising the bar for couples with their cute PDA moments.

If rumours are to be believed, several unverified reports claim that everything is not well between them and that they are both thinking of separation. However, Deepika has quashed the rumours during a chat with the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, on her podcast.

And now, amid all the separation rumours, Deepika Padukone left a playful comment on her hubby Ranveer Singh's live session. Recently, Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor, went live on his Instagram stories to interact with his fans. His followers soon swamped the comment session with heart emojis, while there was a cute comment from Deepika that would surely make your heart melt.

Deepika wrote, "Working up an appetite I see..(googly eyes emoji)". She even asked Ranveer which traffic signal he was at.

During her conversation on Meghan Markel's podcast Archetypes, Deepika spoke about depression and how people thought she was using it for movie promotions. Giving a shout out to Ranveer on the show, the Bajirao Mastani actress said that her husband would be happy to see her after a week. Putting a rest to all separation rumours, she said, "My husband was at a music festival for a week and he's just come back. So, he's gonna be happy to see my face."

Speaking of Deepika and Ranveer's work fronts, both have some really interesting projects lined up. Deepika will soon be seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan again in Siddharth Anand's Pathaan, while she will be sharing the screen with Hrithik Roshan for the first time in Fighter. She also has Nag Ashwin's Project K with Prabhas and The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan.

Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, will be seen next in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt and Rohit Shetty's Cirkus with Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde.