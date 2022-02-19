Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan Gets Negative Review From Former Police Commissioner, Says 'Very Wrong Message'

Deepika Padukone starrer Gehraiyaan was released recently on Amazon Prime Videos and opened up to mixed reviews from the audience. While some praised the performances of the movie, others called it out for a message which they thought was problematic for society. Now a former police commissioner named Bhaskar Rao has also criticized the movie despite being a fan of Deepika.

Talking about the same, Bhaskar Rao took to his social media handle to give his negative opinion about Gehraiyaan. He stated that he stopped watching the movie after 20 minutes since he found it an 'affront.' The former police commissioner also stated that the film gives a wrong message to society.

His tweet read, "We started watching #Gehraaiyaan, 20 mins later, stopped, I found it an affront. I am a fan of Deepika, our BLR girl; she's idolized by millions of young women as Icon Achiever & Courageous. Extramarital & destruction of Home, some may feel it's OK, Very wrong msg. Am I old fashion?" Take a look at his post.

Bhaskar Rao's post on Gehraiyaan also received a mixed response from the netizens. There were some users who defended the movie. One Twitter user wrote, "You should watch the whole film it's really well made with a few twists at the end. Deepika's performance is amazing." A user further stated, "Looks like the one who's far from reality is you. The plot may have been a little embellished, but not by much. Incidents like this happen in real life as well, in some variation or another. Just bcoz it's not talked about (for obvious reasons), doesn't mean it doesn't happen."

However, a netizen also agreed with the former police commissioner's views on the same. The user said, "No your not Sir. Stars have responsibilities towards society and they should think before picking a role. I have watched this movie but reading reviews I don't want to waste a min on it. The fact is film directors should know where to draw the line of freedom of expression."

Talking about the movie, it also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles. The movie has been helmed by Shakun Batra. It revolves around complicated relationships and infidelity.