Deepika Padukone Says Her Attempt Is To Always Focus On The Present; 'I Don't Like To Overcook Things'

While Gehraiyaan has received mixed reviews from the critics and the audience upon its release, Deepika Padukone who is one of the protagonists has succeeded in winning hearts with her portrayal of Alisha, a fitness trainer whose life is usurped by the arrival of her cousin, Tia and her fiancé, Zain, with whom she bonds over a troubled past.

In a recent chat with ANI, Deepika Padukone opened up her acting process and said that she doesn't step on the set thinking that it is going to be a memorable or an iconic scene.

The actress said, "One should be true to the narrative and true to the moment and be honest as much as possible. Let's not forget that for an actor, every day is not the same day. Some days you wake up feeling extremely low but you have to perform an energetic scene...other days you have great energy but you have to do a scene that requires the opposite but that's the job of being an actor."

Deepika said that she always tries to focus on the present while acting and takes each day and each scene as it comes. The actress went on to say that she doesn't like to overcook things. "My attempt is to always focus on the present and go with the flow. I never step on set thinking 'ki aaj main kuch iconic karne jaa rahi hu'," Deepika told the news agency.

Further, the Padmaavat actress said that playing the role of Alisha in Gehraiyaan has been her most "visceral" experience as an artist and that she woke up feeling a sense of gratitude on the release day of the film. Deepika added that Gehraiyaan taught her a lot. Calling it her 'most visceral, indelible and delicious experience as an actor,' she said that she is truly grateful for it.

Talking about Deepika's upcoming projects, the actress has multiple projects lined up which include Pathan, Fighter, Project K and The Intern.