Deepika Padukone Says Her Family Is Different From Ranveer Singh; 'He Likes To Hug And Kiss; We Are Sensitive'

During the promotions of her upcoming film Gehraiyaan, which is all set to stream on Amazon Prime Video on January 11, 2022, actress Deepika Padukone opened up about her husband Ranveer Singh and revealed how she and her family is very different from him.

Ranveer Singh: Would Feel Bored Or Jaded If I Were To Do The Same Thing Over And Over Again

While speaking to Indian Express, Deepika said, "I think because I have a cheerleader in him, I am able to make bolder choices. I feel the same, but I am less expressive."

Deepika further said that Ranveer is someone who feels a lot, but he is also able to articulate it.

"He is a tactile person, likes to hug and kiss. Me and my family are very different. We feel a lot, we are extremely sensitive and emotional people, but often we find it hard to communicate or articulate how we feel," added the Bajirao Mastani actress.

Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone Vibe On Gehraiyaan's Song Beqaaboo During Their Night Drive

In the same interview, when she was asked to pick Ranveer's best film till date, she chose his debut movie Band Baaja Baraat, because she feels there was a certain rawness and innocence in that performance that trumps all of the other films he has done.

She further said, "I have seen Lootera, Gully Boy, and all of his other films. Gully Boy is an all-time favourite performance of his, but right now if I have to say, it would be Band Baaja Baraat."

Coming back to Gehraiyaan, Deepika will be seen sharing screen space with Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. Currently, the film is in tremendous buzz and its songs are gaining quite a popularity among netizens.