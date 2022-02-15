Deepika Padukone Says Intimacy Is Not The Selling Point Of Gehraiyaan, Adds It Is To Stay 'True' To Characters

Deepika Padukone is currently garnering loads of praises for her portrayal of Alisha in her latest movie Gehraiyaan. One of the talking points of the film is the intimate scenes and the concept of infidelity. In the latest interview, the actress said that intimacy is not the selling point of the film.

According to a news report in Pinkvilla, Deepika Padukone said in a media interaction, "At no point was it that intimacy is the selling point for the film. Hopefully, the audience will realize it after watching the film. Intimacy is only there to be true to the characters and their journey and to be true to the fact that these are real characters and real relationships and real emotions. And one of the things to show is intimacy and not the only thing in the film".

Apart from this, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress was all praises for her co-stars in the movie like Siddhant Chaturvedi, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor. Deepika Padukone added, "As an actor, some of my scenes with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Naseeruddin Shah, and Rajat Kapoor are very exciting. Performing in front of these actors sometimes is very exciting. For me as a professional, as an actor, some of the scenes performed with these actors are the biggest takeaways from the film."

Meanwhile, in the latest exclusive chat with Filmibeat, Deepika Padukone spoke on whether she looks at the kind of intimate scenes that are a part of her movie and if she discusses the same with her director. On this, the Happy New Year actress said, "Honestly, if it weren't for a director like Shakun (Batra), I probably wouldn't have signed up for a film like this. Because I know that someone like him is extremely intelligent and sensitive when it comes to these things."

The actress furthermore added, "Intimacy in this film is not there to titillate or excite the audience. It's there because it's just a natural...it's as honest to these characters and to this film as any other part of the film. So, there is an inherent trust that I have in Shakun, which is why I didn't even have to... Of course, we discussed it. (But) The discussion was not before signing the film - Ke Main Yeh Karoongi, Itna Karoongi (I will only do this). We didn't have that kind of conversation." Talking about Gehraiyaan, it has been helmed by SHakun Batra and was released on Amazon Prime Video on February 11.