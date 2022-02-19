Deepika Padukone Says She Does Not Agree With Her Gehraiyaan's Character Choices, But Doesn't Judge Her Either

In her recent tete-a-tete with a media portal, actress Deepika Padukone opened up about her Gehraiyaan's character Alisha, a woman who gets romantically involved with her cousin's fiancé.

Deepika said that even though she does not agree with her on-screen character's choices, she does not judge her, and that's what Gehraiyaan is all about. She said that she thinks the idea of Gehraiyaan was more observational.

Deepika Padukone Says Her Attempt Is To Always Focus On The Present; 'I Don't Like To Overcook Things'

She told NDTV, "We may not, as individuals, always agree or accept or make the same choices that characters like these make but that doesn't mean they don't exist. You don't have to agree with their choices at all. I don't agree with those choices. But as an actor, I have to step out of that lens of judgement."

She further added, "How do I humanise this character, how do I infuse empathy and make it a character that is relatable that by the time people watch it, they don't agree but don't judge her either."

Deepika also averred that many films which are based on infidelity, tend to judge characters that indulge in infidelity. However, Gehraiyaan can't be included in the same category.

Deepika Padukone Overwhelmed With The Response To Gehraiyaan

"Historically, in the films we have seen with characters such as these, to begin with the story itself is told through a very judgemental lens, that this is right and this is wrong. What we are trying to do with this film is to move away from that and not judge these characters. Again, we may not agree with these choices but there is a reason why people do what they do," she said.

Directed by Shakun Batra, Gehraiyaan stars Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles. The film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.