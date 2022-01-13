deepika-padukone-says-she-wants-to-be-a-hands-on-wife-and-mother

We love how despite being a superstar, Deepika Padukone is a doting daughter, sister, wife and daughter-in-law. In her several interviews, she has mentioned how she loves to strike a balance between her family and work. In her recent tete-a-tete with Lifestyle Asia, when Deepika was asked about what she thinks is her key to good life, here's what she said...

"I don't know if it's a 'good life' but it's definitely my key to a balanced life and a life that gives me a lot of joy. Ranveer keeps saying, "God you're constantly doing things around the house, something or the other, tell the staff to order the vegetables or tell the staff to order the fish." But growing up I've seen my mother do everything and that's also a life that I want for my family, our family, to be hands-on as a wife and as a mother," said Deepika.

Deepika further stated, that's the way she has been brought up, and she doesn't think her success should change any of that. She further said that she does not think that the way she has been brought up, should change based on the lifestyle or based on what she has achieved now or based on the kind of money that she makes now.

"I think there's a certain simplicity with which we've been brought up which I would like to retain for our family also moving forward," added Deepika.

With respect to work, Deepika will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathan, Hrithik Roshan-starrer Fighter, Prabhas-starrer Project-K, Amitabh Bachchan-starrer The Intern, etc.

Currently, she is gearing up for the release of Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan, which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. The film will stream on Amazon Prime Video from February 11, 2022.