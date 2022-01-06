Deepika Padukone Shares A Heartwarming Video On Her Evolution As A Person, Says 'Follow Your Bliss'

Deepika Padukone who turned a year older yesterday (January 5), took to her social media handle to share a heartwarming video on how she evolved as a person during her film career. The actress shared an Instagram reel wherein she can be seen talking about her phase of self-introspection despite her professional life tasting success on the surface. Deepika also shared some lovely BTS videos from the sets of her movie.

Talking about the same, the video shared by Deepika Padukone shows the actress receiving several awards for her contribution to Indian cinema. However, the video takes a sharp turn when the Om Shanti Om actress can be seen talking about how life is happening while one is also building their career and that they should never forget the same. Deepika then admits that somewhere she forgot that hinting towards the phase when she was battling clinical depression.

Deepika Padukone can be seen saying how she is different as a person and different as an actress. However, the Happy New Year actress then positively says that she has now evolved as a person. Deepika further narrates her idea of success when a person is able to bring about a significant change in another person's life and that she hopes that she has achieved the same.

She shares some fun BTS moments of hers from her successful movies like Piku, Tamasha and Goliyon Ki Raas Leela: Ram Leela. The video ends with a cute BTS shot of Deepika from the sets of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani wherein she can be seen lying on the snow and saying, "This is my territory. This is what I do for a living." Take a look at the same.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone rang on her birthday with her husband and actor Ranveer Singh. The Gully Boy actor also shared a beautiful birthday wish for his wife. On the work front, Deepika also shared new posters and a new release date for her movie Gehraiyaan on the occasion of her birthday. The movie will be released on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022. She also has ambitious projects like Fighter, Pathan, Project K and Hindi remake of The Intern on her kitty.