Deepika Padukone Shares New Posters Of Her Upcoming Movie Gehraiyaan On Her Birthday Along With A Release Date

Deepika Padukone celebrates her birthday today (January 5) and while fans have been bestowing warm wishes for the actress, she also had a perfect token of gratitude for them. Deepika sent her fans into a frenzy after she shared some new posters of her upcoming Amazon Prime Video movie, Gehraiyaan. The posters see her character and Siddhant Chaturvedi's character in an intense avatar.

Talking about the same, Deepika Padukone shared a poster of her character Alisha from the movie. The poster has a stunning side-facing picture of the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress wherein she can be seen wearing a sleeveless green attire, pairing it up with a necklace. The actress can be seen flaunting her new short hairdo. She can be seen engaging in flirtatious banter with Siddhant Chaturvedi's character Zain which is shown via her text message to him.

Next, the post shows Siddhant Chaturvedi's character's poster Zain wherein he can be seen sporting an intense expression while flaunting his toned physique. The Gully Boy actor's character also flirts with Deepika Padukone's Alisha via a text message. The final poster is of the characters Alisha and Zain together.

Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi's characters can be seen engaging in a lip lock and their chemistry is visibly infectious in the same. While Siddhant is wearing a sleeveless blue tee, Deepika can be seen in white attire. The two can be seen against the backdrop of a beach.

Deepika Padukone captioned the post stating, "A little birthday present for all the love you have showered us with." The Om Shanti Om actress also shared the new release date of the movie to be February 11, 2021. Take a look at the same.

The post received a lovely response from Deepika Padukone's fans. They also wished her on the occasion of her birthday in the comments section. Gehraiyaan is directed by Shakun Batra and also stars Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles. A short teaser of the same was released a few days back by the makers. The teaser was an intriguing one that hinted that the movie is all about complex human relationships.