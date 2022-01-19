Deepika Padukone Starrer Gehraiyaan's Trailer To Be Out Tomorrow, Actress Shares An Intense Post

Deepika Padukone's upcoming movie Gehraiyaan has been making quite a lot of buzz right since its intriguing teaser and posters had been unveiled. Now much to the happiness of the fans who are waiting for the trailer of the movie, it will be finally out tomorrow (January 20). Deepika along with the other cast members of the movie namely Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa shared intense posts wherein they can be seen telling what can the fans expect from the trailer of the film.

Talking about the same, Deepika Padukone shared a motion video where her voice recording can be heard with a poster of her character Alisha in the backdrop. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress can be seen telling, "Emotions will sink deeper as we dive into the world of Gehraiyaan tomorrow." A line of the title track can also be heard playing in the background. She captioned the same stating, "Trailer out tomorrow! Don't forget to set your reminders." Take a look at the post.

Similarly, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa also shared such voice notes with the backdrop of their character posters. Siddhant's Zain can be heard saying, "Choices will have consequences as we dive into the world of Gehraiyaan tomorrow." Ananya's Tia says, "Love will get complicated as we dive into the world of Gehraiyaan tomorrow." Then Dhairya's Karan can be heard saying, "Relationships will get twisted as we dive into the world of Gehraiyaan tomorrow." These quotations may hint towards the complexities of the characters and the plot that will be visible in the trailer. By the looks of the poster and the teaser that was revealed by the makers, Gehraiyaan looks like a take on adultery and complex relationships.

Gehraiyaan will be released on Amazon Prime Videos on February 11, 2022. The movie has been helmed by Shakun Batra. In a recent interview with Anupama Chopra of The Film Companion, Deepika had spoken about working with Batra in the movie wherein she said, "We basically say or I have started saying to him now that if you work with Shakun Batra, you can work on a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film because he's just not happy. I am joking about the complaining part of it but I love his process because it's exhausting. Literally from the time you are on the set to the time you leave, actors are on their feet the whole time, except the lunch break."