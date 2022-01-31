Deepika Padukone Takes A Dig At Freddy Birdy For His Comments On Her Outfits In Gehraiyaan Promotions?

Deepika Padukone recently took to her social media handle to put up a post that her fans are assuming to be a befitting reply to influencer Freddy Birdy's snide comments on her outfits. The actress is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming movie Gehraiyaan. Deepika has been impressing the netizens with her stylish and bold sartorial choices but the influencer in question had taken to his social media handle to take a dig at her attires.

Talking about the same, Freddy Birdy's social media post in her Instagram story read as, "Newton's Law Of Bollywood - The clothes will get tinier as Gehraiyaan release date approaches." However, Deepika Padukone soon shared a post that seemed to be taking a jibe at the influencer for his remarks. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress shared a post that said, "Scientists say, the Universe is made up of protons, neutrons, and electrons. They forgot to mention morons." Take a look at the post that was shared by the influencer and the post which was later given by the actress as a possible retaliation to him.

The post by Freddy Birdy had also infuriated Deepika Padukone's fans. They started lashing out at the influencer for his remarks, calling them shameful and derogatory. Some fans also pointed out that Birdy liked a comment by a user that stated Deepika's dressing choice to be a result of her insecurity with Ananya Panday. The influencer has now made his earlier public Instagram profile to be a private one. Actress Mrunal Thakur was reportedly bashed by Deepika's fans for liking the said post by Birdy.

Meanwhile, earlier at the trailer launch of Gehraiyaan, Deepika Padukone spoke about how the character of Alisha was a lot raw and real for her. The Om Shanti Om actress had said, "For me, this character is a lot rawer, a lot more real than some of the other characters that I have played just emotionally, completely stripped, completely naked in that sense, completely vulnerable."

Talking about the movie, it has been helmed by Shakun Batra. It also stars Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles. It is slated to be released on February 11 on Amazon Prime Videos.