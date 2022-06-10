    For Quick Alerts
      Deepika Padukone Visits Tirupati Temple With Dad Prakash Padukone On His Birthday

      After a hectic Cannes schedule where she represented India as an esteemed jury member, Deepika Padukone recently took time out to visit Tirupati temple and celebrate her father's birthday with the family.

      Apart from cementing her position as one of the biggest global icons in the world, Deepika Padukone has always proved to be a loving, dutiful family-girl and has been part of every special occasion from birthdays to anniversaries, festivals to family holidays.

      As part of an annual family ritual that the Padukones have followed for years, the superstar along with her parents and sister Anisha visited the temple to seek blessings, an auspicious occasion for the family as Prakash Padukone celebrates his birthday today.

      Deepika Padukone was spotted in a powder pink Lucknowi suit, and the traditional Tirupati shawl.

      Post this trip, the superstar dives head first into the shoot for Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan as life comes full circle for this 'Om Shanti Om' pair. Deepika also has the most exciting slate ahead with Fighter also starring Hrithik Roshan, Nag Ashwin's Project K with Prabhas and the Hindi remake of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan.

      Story first published: Friday, June 10, 2022, 16:04 [IST]
      X