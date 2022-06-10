Deepika Padukone Visits Tirupati Temple With Dad Prakash Padukone On His Birthday

After
a
hectic
Cannes
schedule
where
she
represented
India
as
an
esteemed
jury
member,
Deepika
Padukone
recently
took
time
out
to
visit
Tirupati
temple
and
celebrate
her
father's
birthday
with
the
family.
Apart
from
cementing
her
position
as
one
of
the
biggest
global
icons
in
the
world,
Deepika
Padukone
has
always
proved
to
be
a
loving,
dutiful
family-girl
and
has
been
part
of
every
special
occasion
from
birthdays
to
anniversaries,
festivals
to
family
holidays.
As
part
of
an
annual
family
ritual
that
the
Padukones
have
followed
for
years,
the
superstar
along
with
her
parents
and
sister
Anisha
visited
the
temple
to
seek
blessings,
an
auspicious
occasion
for
the
family
as
Prakash
Padukone
celebrates
his
birthday
today.
Deepika
Padukone
was
spotted
in
a
powder
pink
Lucknowi
suit,
and
the
traditional
Tirupati
shawl.
Post
this
trip,
the
superstar
dives
head
first
into
the
shoot
for
Pathaan
with
Shah
Rukh
Khan
as
life
comes
full
circle
for
this
'Om
Shanti
Om'
pair.
Deepika
also
has
the
most
exciting
slate
ahead
with
Fighter
also
starring
Hrithik
Roshan,
Nag
Ashwin's
Project
K
with
Prabhas
and
the
Hindi
remake
of
The
Intern
with
Amitabh
Bachchan.