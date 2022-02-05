Deepika Padukone Whispers The Person's Name With Whom Ananya Panday Will Share Her Cake, Is It Ishaan Khatter?

The star cast of the movie Gehraiyaan namely Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday is currently on a promotional spree for the film. The trio recently appeared on the show Curly Tales' Sunday Brunch With Zomato wherein they got candid about each other's eating habits. One of the highlights of the interaction was when Deepika almost revealed who will Ananya call up and share her cake with.

Talking about the same, the host asked Deepika Padukone, the name of the person whom Ananya Panday would call up and share her cake with. To this, despite Siddhant Chaturvedi taking director-producer Karan Johar's name, Deepika went on to whisper the name of the 'person' to Siddhant. Even though the name was exclusively revealed to Siddhant, it is not a difficult task to guess that the person might have been Ananya's rumoured beau and actor Ishaan Khatter.

To prove the same, Siddhant Chaturvedi immediately tells Deepika Padukone, "No, he will not eat it. He is not like that." This hints that the person is somebody who is also well acquainted with the Gully Boy actor. Now, to refresh your memory, Siddhant and Ishaan Khatter will also be seen together in Phone Booth and share quite a close bond too. Given that, Siddhant could confidently say that the person will not eat the cake, this only hints that the person in question was none other than Ishaan himself.

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter have been rumoured to be in a relationship for quite some time now. The two also rung in the New Year together in the Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan. Reportedly, the two got close during the shooting of their movie Khaali Peeli and currently, their love boat has been sailing strong.

Meanwhile, the Gehraiyaan star cast also answered some other fun questions about each other. Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi also answered that one food item that Deepika Padukone would never share with anyone. To this, the two replied that Deepika would never part with the recipe of her favourite South Indian dishes with anyone. They also added the Om Shanti Om actress would choose Rasam Rice as her ideal dish out of everything.