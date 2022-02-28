Delhi High Court Refuses To Entertain Plea To Alter Title Of Akshay Kumar Starrer Prithviraj

The Delhi High Court Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking to modify the name of Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar starrer Prithviraj, produced by Yash Raj Films. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Neena Bansal Krishna said it was inclined to dismiss the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) with costs after which the petitioner's counsel sought permission to withdraw the plea. The court allowed the petitioner to withdraw the plea unconditionally.

The counsel for petitioner Rashtriya Pravasi Parishad submitted that Samrath Prithviraj was a great emperor and putting movie title only as Prithviraj hurts the sentiments of the public at large and it should be more respectful. The plea suggested that the movie's name should be modified as 'Great Emperor Prithviraj Chauhan'. It claimed that using the great warrior's name without respectful prefixes is contrary to the Cinematograph Act. The upcoming movie is said to be a biopic of legendary warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan and the story revolves around the First Battle Of Tarain led by him. The film, which is scheduled to hit theatres on June 10, will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj Will Now Release In June 2022

The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood in the lead roles. Earlier in February, the makers also released the character posters of the characters from the movie. While Akshay Kumar essays the lead role of the courageous Prithviraj Chauhan, Manushi Chillar will be playing the role of his wife Sanyogita. Sanjay Dutt will be essaying the role of the brave warrior Kaka Kanha and Sonu Sood will be playing Chand Vardai who was known for his wisdom and valour.

Manushi Chhillar On Prithviraj: I Worked On Myself Harder To Play Princess Sanyogita, Was Huge Responsibility

The film is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, best known for helming the television epic Chanakya (1991) and the 2003 film adaptation of Amrita Pritam's novel Pinjar. The movie marks the debut of Manushi Chillar who was crowned Miss World in 2017. In an earlier interview with IANS, Chillar had said, "It is really a beautiful coincidence that I gave my first shot for 'Prithviraj' on the same day that I had won Miss World two years back. November 18 is definitely one of the most special days of my life and I'm thrilled that two of my life's biggest milestones fall on the same day. Giving the first shot for my debut film was simply surreal."