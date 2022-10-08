Delhi Police Arrests 17-Year Old Teenager Commissioned To Kill Salman Khan

Two terror suspects, including a juvenile, have been apprehended by Delhi police in connection with the May 9 RPG attack at Punjab Police headquarters in Mohali. As per Delhi police, the juvenile was given the task of "eliminating" Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

The accused were arrested in Gujarat's Jamnagar.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria's syndicate were behind assigning the task of executing Salman Khan. The police said they tasked the job to the juvenile, 17, along with Deepak Surakpur, who is presently absconding, and Monu Dagar, who is in prison, the police said. The juvenile revealed that Lawrence Bishnoi assigned him, Surakhpur, and Dagar to do away with Salman Khan.

Later, though, Khan was replaced by gangster Rana Kandowalia as their primary target. According to police, the other incidents mentioned by the arrested duo are being investigated.

For the unversed, Salman Khan and his writer father, Salim Khan, both received death threats in June. Following the threats, the actor was issued a gun licence for self-defense and his security was also increased on June 6. A police van was also stationed outside their house after Salim Khan discovered a threat note sent to them the previous day.

The threat note found by Salim Khan's security team was left outside their Mumbai residence near the Bandra Bandstand promenade, in which it was written, "Moosewala jaisa kar doonga (You will suffer the same fate as Moosewala)." The message referred to the murder of Punajbi singer and Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead in the Mansa district of Punjab on May 29.

Both accused are history cheaters. Reportedly, the juvenile was involved in the killing of a builder, Sanjay Biyani, who was murdered on April 5 in Maharashtra's Nanded. He is also connected to the murder of gangster Rana Kandowalia. Arshdeep, the second accused, is wanted in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) recovery case in Haryana.