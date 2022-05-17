Dhaakad Director Razneesh Ghai Recalls Arguing With Kangana Ranaut: 'Disagreements Are Common'

Kangana Ranaut-starrer Dhaakad is all set to arrive in theatres on May 20, 2022 and the actress is leaving no stone unturned in promoting the film on every possible platform. When the trailer of the film got unveiled on YouTube, many netizens lauded director Razneesh Ghai for casting Kangana as a bold and strong female lead.

In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when Razneesh was asked if he ever had double thoughts regarding casting Kangana in Dhaakad, here's what he said.

He told The Times of India that he likes people who are full of courage and fearless, and that he respects Kangana for that.

He said, "Whatever she says outside of the film is not my concern. That's her life. On the set, she was always professional. If we argued, it was regarding the screenplay. The more you spar, the better your work gets. Disagreements are common so either I had to convince her or vice versa."

He further said that filmmaking is a collaborative effort and he had a wonderful working relationship with his team.

"All the stuff that people told me before working with her, "You won't have a job," etc. wasn't true. Kangana comes up strongly against people who don't know what they are doing. If I am the captain of the ship and I start faltering on my stuff, that's when she can get into things. But if I do my part of the job well, she will do hers," asserted the filmmaker.

Speaking about Kangana's character Agent Agni, he said that she is not just a lady who kicks as*. She is also deeply emotional and that's another layer of her character.

While speaking about casting Kangana in Dhaakad, he said that it's not just about casting a woman who looks great and does action. He needed a good actor and that's why Kangana Ranaut was his first choice for the film.

"We have a 14-minute action sequence where Kangana is outstanding. She has a great eye for storytelling and character development," concluded Ghai.